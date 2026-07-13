AMF Tjanstepension AB Purchases 12,325 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,456 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 3.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.20% of Linde worth $450,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Linde by 19.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 897 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $541.75.

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Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock opened at $529.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20. The company has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $513.87 and its 200-day moving average is $488.19.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Linde's payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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