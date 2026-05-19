AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,886 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 100,748 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 0.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.16% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $125,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,306,784 shares of the company's stock valued at $366,925,000 after acquiring an additional 750,723 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,544 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,515,000 after acquiring an additional 683,896 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 560.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 676,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,949,000 after acquiring an additional 574,256 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $213,895,000 after acquiring an additional 477,883 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,066,167 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,810,000 after acquiring an additional 461,990 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 356,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.39, for a total value of $113,355,118.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,681,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,311,186,488.54. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,451,597 shares of company stock valued at $458,439,930. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $410.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $347.21.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $232.60 and a 52-week high of $366.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $271.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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