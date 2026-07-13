AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 86,613 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $276,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after buying an additional 5,936,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,477,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,996,593 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $356,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,826 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $160,410,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.30 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a market capitalization of $269.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Fang Jiang sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $59,216.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,559,511 shares in the company, valued at $67,214,487.99. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President J. Michael Evans sold 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $68,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,658,600. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 920,303 shares of company stock valued at $70,796,370 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.90.

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Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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