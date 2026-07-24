AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,192,840 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 198,915 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 9.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,428,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $208.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Article Title

NVIDIA announced a joint AI research lab with KAIST in Seoul, backed by a $300 million five-year collaboration, to advance agentic AI models for Korean industries and language use cases. The deal includes compute contributions, funding for at least 10 researchers annually, and NVIDIA internships/full-time hiring pathways, reinforcing NVIDIA’s global AI ecosystem and talent pipeline. Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Article Title

NVIDIA’s partnership with Amkor to support U.S. advanced chip packaging expansion is another supportive development, as it strengthens supply-chain capacity for next-generation AI chips and helps meet rising demand for AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Article Title

Investor sentiment remains constructive on NVIDIA’s AI leadership, with analysts and market commentators highlighting its dominance in GPUs, strong fundamentals, and technical breakout signals above key moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in.

Some commentary suggests the stock may face near-term “sell-the-news” pressure after its latest earnings beat, especially as traders reassess whether AI spending momentum has already been priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares.

Broader AI-capex headlines from Alphabet and other hyperscalers continue to drive sector interest, but they also appear to be fueling rotation within semiconductors rather than uniformly lifting NVIDIA shares. Negative Sentiment: NVIDIA is also facing renewed competitive noise, including AMD’s push with Anthropic and a wave of articles questioning whether large AI spending could eventually favor other chip and memory suppliers, which may temper enthusiasm for NVDA in the short term. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Melius Research set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. China Renaissance assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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