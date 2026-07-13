AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 10,761 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,841 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,761 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $34,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,109,933 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $6,413,207,000 after purchasing an additional 110,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,000,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,641,093,000 after purchasing an additional 486,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,750 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,100,416,000 after buying an additional 85,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,361,112 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $974,993,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,339,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 6,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total transaction of $2,079,633.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,010.86. This trade represents a 12.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 37,573 shares of company stock worth $11,504,146 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $331.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $329.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $333.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $338.80 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.19 and a fifty-two week high of $349.35. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $310.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 15.54%.The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Trending Headlines about Travelers Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a Buy rating and a $395 price target , which implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Truist initiated coverage on Travelers with a rating and a , which implies meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $334 and Mizuho lifted its target to $324 , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals.

Wells Fargo raised its price target to and Mizuho lifted its target to , signaling continued confidence in the insurer’s valuation and fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to $28.00 , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance.

Dowling & Partners increased its FY2026 EPS estimate for Travelers to , nearly matching the Street consensus and reinforcing expectations for solid earnings performance. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to beat estimates again in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Article: Will Travelers (TRV) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks highlighted Travelers’ strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the right setup to in the next report, adding to bullish sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note said Travelers is expected to beat earnings estimates in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Article: Travelers (TRV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

Another Zacks note said Travelers is in its upcoming Q2 release, keeping investor focus on a potentially strong earnings event. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of Hold , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish.

Brokerage sentiment remains mixed overall, with an average recommendation of , suggesting analysts are constructive but not universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Article: Travelers Companies (TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Travelers is scheduled to report quarterly earnings soon, and traders appear to be positioning ahead of the results. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst targets remain below the current share price, implying limited short-term upside if results fail to impress.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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