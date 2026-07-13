AMF Tjanstepension AB Trims Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,590 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 162,078 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned approximately 0.31% of Comfort Systems USA worth $151,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triglav Investments D.O.O. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,266,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIX. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,159.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,015.43.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,752.95 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.99 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,883.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1,517.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.37, for a total value of $2,246,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,252,670.88. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,948.17, for a total value of $7,792,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,804 shares in the company, valued at $65,855,938.68. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,778 shares of company stock valued at $59,746,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

See Also

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