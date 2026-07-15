AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.97 Million in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amanda L. Callaway sold 25,767 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $524,873.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 109,954 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,239,762.98. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.52%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

See Also

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