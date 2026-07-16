AMG National Trust Bank Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,569,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,953,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $291,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,749 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,421,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,229 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,730,773 shares of the company's stock worth $476,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,046 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10,842.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,050,076 shares of the company's stock worth $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Super Micro Computer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Super Micro Computer this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMCI. Bank of America cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a "market underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Super Micro Computer's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.790 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Further Reading

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