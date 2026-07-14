AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,968 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank's holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $337.26 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $325.21 and its 200 day moving average is $345.40. The company has a market cap of $336.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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