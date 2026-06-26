Amgen Inc. $AMGN is Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's 5th Largest Position

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,735 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 3.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $61,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amgen Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of AMGN opened at $352.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $340.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.11. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.77 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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