Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $5,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 11.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $5,303,578,000 after buying an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,838,826 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $17,949,296,000 after acquiring an additional 961,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,226,372 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $346,076,000 after purchasing an additional 863,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,358,092 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $383,254,000 after purchasing an additional 567,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 785,284 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Get Amgen alerts: Sign Up

Amgen Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $339.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $267.83 and a one year high of $391.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.15%.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amgen, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amgen wasn't on the list.

While Amgen currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here