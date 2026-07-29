Amgen Inc. $AMGN Stock Position Reduced by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377,306 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 19,639 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.63% of Amgen worth $1,188,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,686 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 10,406 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,258,043 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $442,642,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total value of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $393.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $398.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $353.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.71. The company has a market capitalization of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 137.41% and a net margin of 20.96%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current year.

Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around AMGN has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Amgen investor attention article

Investor attention around has increased, potentially supporting trading interest as the company approaches its second-quarter results. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Amgen second-quarter webcast announcement

Amgen will release its second-quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on August 4 and host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcement gives investors a near-term catalyst, with management expected to discuss results and outlook. Negative Sentiment: An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Amgen Q2 earnings preview

An earnings preview projects that Amgen’s second-quarter earnings may decline and suggests the company lacks the factors typically associated with a likely earnings beat. That could weigh on expectations ahead of the August 4 report. Negative Sentiment: Amgen halted a late-stage Phase 3 study of rocatinlimab in prurigo nodularis, resetting expectations for the drug in dermatology. The development removes or delays a potential source of future growth and adds uncertainty to the company’s pipeline. Rocatinlimab Phase 3 study article

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on Amgen in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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