Amiral Gestion Buys 185 Shares of NVR, Inc. $NVR

Amiral Gestion lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,582 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 9.5% of Amiral Gestion's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Amiral Gestion owned 0.09% of NVR worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,610,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NVR by 17.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,181,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its position in NVR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 25,042 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $4,835,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in NVR by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVR. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $8,100.00 to $7,700.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of NVR from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $7,100.00 to $6,600.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7,649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito purchased 11 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6,699.50 per share, for a total transaction of $73,694.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,487.50. This represents a 78.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Price Performance

NVR opened at $6,401.39 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6,270.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,920.63. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,501.01 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $67.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.97 by ($12.21). NVR had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $94.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 375.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

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