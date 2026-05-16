AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires 5,427 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 832.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 632.0% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 89,183 shares of the company's stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 130,934 shares of the company's stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,383,195 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Greenberg Financial Group bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $954,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,926,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,484,000 after purchasing an additional 151,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $226.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $149.04 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Johnson & Johnson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.04.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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