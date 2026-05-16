AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $3.47 Million in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,416 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in NetApp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,301 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $119.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.69 and a fifty-two week high of $126.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 118.11% and a net margin of 18.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetApp from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered NetApp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered NetApp from a "neutral" rating to a "mixed" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $117,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,164,112.86. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $314,650. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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