AMJ Financial Wealth Management Invests $8.65 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,930 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $8,651,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $653.00 to $639.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $616.10.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $438.16 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $486.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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