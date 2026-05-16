AMJ Financial Wealth Management Lowers Position in GE Aerospace $GE

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,915 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,200.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,847,011 shares of the company's stock worth $568,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,005 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company's stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Reuters article

GE Aerospace’s CEO reportedly met with China’s National Development and Reform Commission, raising hopes for new engine orders and improved China access for the company. Positive Sentiment: Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Bizjournals article

Reuters and other reports suggest GE Aerospace could sell hundreds of engines to China if aircraft deals expand, which would be a meaningful long-term revenue tailwind. Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Aviation Week article

GE Aerospace and Emirates announced a plan to develop piece-part repair capabilities for GE90 and GP7200 engines, supporting the company’s higher-margin maintenance and aftermarket business. Neutral Sentiment: GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. MLB article

GE Aerospace Weekend promotion is a branding and marketing item, but it is unlikely to materially affect the stock. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane cut its price target on GE Aerospace to $270 and kept an underperform rating, reinforcing concerns that the stock may have limited upside near current levels. American Banking News article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $227.59 and a one year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.92.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Aerospace, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Aerospace wasn't on the list.

While GE Aerospace currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here