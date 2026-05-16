AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.06% of JFrog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $74.74.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.83 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $34.05 and a one year high of $72.06.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm's revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $1,258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,458,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,124,700.10. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 5,828,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,865,094.19. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 320,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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