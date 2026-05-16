AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 26,701 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TJX Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $147.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here