Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR Shares Acquired by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 308.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,648 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 165,829 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Amkor Technology worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.38.

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $96.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Amkor Technology's revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 50,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 502,558 shares in the company, valued at $37,330,008.24. The trade was a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,410,703.80. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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