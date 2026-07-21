Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,240,796 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 685,041 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 5.1% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of Robinhood Markets worth $362,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $99.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.33. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The company's 50 day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $1,161,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 471,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,747,931.44. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,377 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $2,324,464.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,510,935.52. This trade represents a 23.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock worth $55,306,560 and have sold 587,875 shares worth $62,602,915. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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