Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 30,939 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,165 shares of the CRM provider's stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 683,790 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 24,332 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Salesforce by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,394 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,521,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $170.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $170.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a one year low of $146.32 and a one year high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $249.51.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Featured Stories

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