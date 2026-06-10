Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RXRX

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,221,025 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,244,833 shares during the period. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.20% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $25,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 85.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,355 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RXRX

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of RXRX opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 842.95% and a negative return on equity of 54.33%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Najat Khan sold 23,588 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $84,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,789,349.68. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 7,956 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $26,970.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,180,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,278.02. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,930 shares of company stock valued at $435,942. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: RXRX is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company's proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion's offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

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