Amphenol Corporation $APH is Katamaran Capital LLP's 3rd Largest Position

Katamaran Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 159.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for approximately 5.6% of Katamaran Capital LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE APH opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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