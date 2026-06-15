Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,368 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $49,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after buying an additional 748,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,674,225 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

APH stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.08 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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