Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH grew its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 157.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,586 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after buying an additional 888,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after buying an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after acquiring an additional 748,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $157.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.85. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.19 and a twelve month high of $178.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $193.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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