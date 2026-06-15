Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Acquired by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,756 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 2.8% of Progressive Investment Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in Amphenol by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.1%

APH opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $92.08 and a one year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day moving average is $139.58. The company has a market capitalization of $189.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here