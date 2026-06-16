Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,794 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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