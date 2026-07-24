Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP boosted its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 191.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 28,520 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

APH opened at $157.34 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $178.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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