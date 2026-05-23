Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,689 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $132.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $162.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research cut Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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