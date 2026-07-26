Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,211 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,041 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amphenol by 85.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $152.59 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $152.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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