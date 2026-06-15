Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Maren Capital LLC

Maren Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,116 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 51,291 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 10.9% of Maren Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Maren Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amphenol worth $202,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 632,816 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $85,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 222,342 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 53,690 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.08 and a 1-year high of $167.04. The company has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

Read Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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