Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 22,076 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 9,435.8% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,386,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,930,532 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,680,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,200,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of APH stock opened at $157.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $152.19 and its 200-day moving average is $144.60. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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