Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Orange Investment Advisors Inc.

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,105 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 9,649 shares during the period. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Amphenol by 106.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 693.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,279,457 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $900,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,125,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of APH opened at $124.94 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $134.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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