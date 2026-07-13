Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,479 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $17,102,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,682 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,374,670,000 after buying an additional 75,964,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,913,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,705,440,000 after acquiring an additional 888,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,638,701,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,318,652 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $4,087,372,000 after purchasing an additional 748,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $159.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here