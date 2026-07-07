Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,240,447 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 934,043 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.26% of Amphenol worth $409,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $674,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 192,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $24,352,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 484,572 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $61,293,000 after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.59. 1,590,540 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,019,814. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.39. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $193.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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