Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP

Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,901 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 100,099 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up 2.0% of Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Talos Eurisko Asset Management LP's holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $158.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on APH. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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