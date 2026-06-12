Amphenol Corporation $APH Shares Sold by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,349 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 13,073 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 55.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 15.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $152.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $187.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.08 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $139.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.47.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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