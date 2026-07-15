Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Decreased by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 32,048 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Katamaran Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 159.0% during the first quarter. Katamaran Capital LLP now owns 54,604 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,825 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 87,224 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,021,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 10.2% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.5%

APH stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $95.19 and a 52-week high of $178.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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