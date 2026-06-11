Amphenol Corporation $APH Stake Trimmed by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,153 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 23,695 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 1.8% of Renaissance Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Renaissance Group LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $44,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 87,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 96,908 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,289 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,750,490 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,704,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $149.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $167.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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