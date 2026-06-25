Amrize Ltd $AMRZ is Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's 8th Largest Position

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 941,472 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Amrize accounts for 1.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.17% of Amrize worth $50,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amrize by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amrize by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amrize by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Amrize by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 750 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Amrize by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 847 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amrize from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Amrize and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Amrize in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Amrize from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amrize

Insider Buying and Selling at Amrize

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67. Amrize Ltd has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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