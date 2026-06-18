Amrize Ltd $AMRZ Stock Holdings Increased by First Manhattan CO. LLC.

First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,036,704 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 672,030 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. owned approximately 0.73% of Amrize worth $218,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amrize by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter worth $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock worth $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 4th quarter worth $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amrize by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock worth $532,076,000 after buying an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $149,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mario Gross bought 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,689,746.61. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 54,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,429 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amrize Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion and a PE ratio of 26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amrize Ltd has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $65.94.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Amrize had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 9.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRZ. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amrize from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amrize from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $70.00 price objective on Amrize in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.86.

View Our Latest Report on AMRZ

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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