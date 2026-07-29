Amundi Acquires 1,707,754 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Amundi boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,122,913 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,707,754 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.95% of Boston Scientific worth $886,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,376 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 97.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 123,592 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $13,275,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.2% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific’s board approved a global restructuring plan expected to generate approximately $500 million in annual cost savings by 2029. Management says the initiative is intended to improve efficiency and support future growth, which may strengthen long-term profitability. Reuters restructuring report

Boston Scientific’s board approved a global restructuring plan expected to generate approximately by 2029. Management says the initiative is intended to improve efficiency and support future growth, which may strengthen long-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: Investors are positioning ahead of Wednesday’s second-quarter results. Analysts reportedly expect revenue growth of about 5.9% , creating a potential catalyst if Boston Scientific delivers stronger-than-expected sales or guidance. Q2 earnings preview

Investors are positioning ahead of Wednesday’s second-quarter results. Analysts reportedly expect revenue growth of about , creating a potential catalyst if Boston Scientific delivers stronger-than-expected sales or guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company’s FARAFLEX trial is advancing its pulsed-field ablation program for atrial fibrillation, potentially supporting Boston Scientific’s position in the growing cardiac-rhythm-treatment market. FARAFLEX trial update

The company’s FARAFLEX trial is advancing its pulsed-field ablation program for atrial fibrillation, potentially supporting Boston Scientific’s position in the growing cardiac-rhythm-treatment market. Neutral Sentiment: UBS maintained a Buy rating despite lowering its price target to $74 from $95. Oppenheimer likewise cut its target to $85 but retained an Outperform rating, indicating continued confidence but more cautious valuation assumptions. UBS price-target update

UBS maintained a rating despite lowering its price target to $74 from $95. Oppenheimer likewise cut its target to $85 but retained an rating, indicating continued confidence but more cautious valuation assumptions. Negative Sentiment: The restructuring will involve job cuts through 2029 and approximately $700 million in restructuring costs, creating near-term execution, employee-disruption and cash-flow concerns even though the plan promises future savings. Restructuring and job cuts report

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.10. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. The trade was a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock worth $554,012 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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