Amundi Acquires 217,892 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 217,892 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.96% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $780,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,949,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,504,991,000 after buying an additional 1,144,887 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,010,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,551,858,000 after acquiring an additional 835,240 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8,620.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 664,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $512,881,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 528.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 721,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $405,596,000 after acquiring an additional 606,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $778.00 to $769.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $700.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,057.00 to $875.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $787.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Trending Headlines about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Will REGN's Q2 Earnings Get a Boost From Dupixent and Eylea HD?

Analysts expect Regeneron’s second-quarter performance to be supported by continued demand for Dupixent, Eylea HD and Libtayo. Investors will also watch for updates on share repurchases, earnings guidance and the broader development pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Faruqi & Faruqi Equity Action Notice

Multiple law firms announced or promoted securities class actions against Regeneron and certain executives. The cases generally cover investors who purchased shares from August 1, 2025, through May 15, 2026, with September 14, 2026, cited as the lead-plaintiff deadline. The notices primarily repeat earlier allegations and are not new operating developments. Negative Sentiment: The legal actions stem from disclosures about Regeneron’s Phase 3 Fianlimab-Libtayo melanoma trial. Reports allege that investors were not fully informed as the trial moved from delayed event accruals to a protocol amendment and ultimately failed to meet its primary endpoint. The trial failure reportedly contributed to an approximately 9%–10% share-price decline and erased about $11 billion in market value, raising concerns about pipeline execution and potential litigation costs. Hagens Berman Regeneron Trial Alert

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total value of $130,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $695.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $637.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $712.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $541.00 and a fifty-two week high of $821.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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