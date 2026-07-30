Amundi Acquires 285,549 Shares of Aon plc $AON

Amundi raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,502,890 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 285,549 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.70% of AON worth $485,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $376.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.64 and a 200-day moving average of $331.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aon plc has a one year low of $304.59 and a one year high of $382.34.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. AON's payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Key AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Underlying growth and profitability remained healthy. Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter earnings of $3.81 per share, above the $3.77–$3.80 consensus range and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Total revenue increased 2% year over year, organic revenue grew 5%, and operating margins expanded. Positive Sentiment: Commercial risk management and new business wins supported results. Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Aon quarterly profit jumps on commercial risk management strength

Strong client retention, organic growth and demand for commercial risk solutions helped offset softer-than-expected reported revenue. The performance suggests Aon continues to benefit from pricing, account expansion and resilient demand for insurance and risk advisory services. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and shareholder returns remain supportive. Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield.

Several analysts recently raised their price targets, and the average target cited by MarketBeat is $404.56 versus recent trading levels. Aon also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82, equivalent to a $3.28 annualized payout and an approximately 0.9% yield. Neutral Sentiment: Aon launched an AI Risk Diagnostic. The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Aon launches AI Risk Diagnostic

The new offering could create opportunities in the expanding market for artificial-intelligence risk consulting, although its near-term financial contribution is not yet clear. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high.

Quarterly revenue was $4.25 billion versus the $4.28 billion consensus estimate. With the earnings beat only slightly above forecasts, investors may view the results as good but not strong enough to justify the stock’s elevated valuation near its 52-week high. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a minor cautionary signal. General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares for approximately $725,500, reducing his holdings by 12.7%. The transaction is small relative to Aon’s market value and does not necessarily indicate a change in business outlook. Darren Zeidel Sells AON Shares

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Report on AON

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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