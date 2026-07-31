Amundi Acquires 528,373 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Amundi boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900,448 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 528,373 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.43% of Corteva worth $242,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,713,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $23,679,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $2,350,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,075 shares of the company's stock worth $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,312,515 shares of the company's stock worth $155,009,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company's stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corteva's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.35%.

Corteva News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corteva this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Corteva from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.19.

View Our Latest Report on Corteva

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

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