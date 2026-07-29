Amundi Boosts Position in American Express Company $AXP

Amundi lifted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491,756 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 366,837 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.37% of American Express worth $753,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Express from $340.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

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Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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