Amundi Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,055,025 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 454,549 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.3% of Amundi's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amundi owned approximately 0.54% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $4,649,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,361,916 shares of the company's stock worth $38,002,744,000 after purchasing an additional 635,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,593,019 shares of the company's stock worth $16,757,510,000 after purchasing an additional 407,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,619,000 after purchasing an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,910,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,024,022,000 after buying an additional 1,432,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,222.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,144.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,041.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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