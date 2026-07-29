Amundi Boosts Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Amundi lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,497,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,397,671 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 1.03% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $784,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 13,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870,919 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $169,019,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,338,304 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 835,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,559,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research set a $98.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here