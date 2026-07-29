Amundi Buys 3,070,123 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Amundi grew its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472,243 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,070,123 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.55% of RTX worth $1,441,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rydar Equities Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on RTX in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $225.81.

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RTX Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $150.61 and a 12 month high of $221.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day moving average of $192.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $24.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total transaction of $488,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 20,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $3,304,375. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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